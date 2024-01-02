George R R Martin has three animated projects in works

By Express News Service

Game of Thrones author George R R Martin has shared with fans that he has three animated projects, set in the world of A Song of Ice & Fire, are currently under various stages of development with HBO.

The 75-year-old writer, in his new blog post, shared his love for Netflix’s animated series Blue Eye Samurai and then pivoted to share updates on the new shows.

“As it happens, HBO and I have our animated projects, set in A Song of Ice & Fire. None of them has been greenlit yet, but I think we are getting close to taking the next step with a couple of them,” Martin shared, adding they began with four ideas for an animated show but two of them currently stand shelved.

He, however, hoped that the projects would find life as “nothing is ever dead for good in Hollywood”. The storyline for the two spin-offs is under wraps. Talking about the third show, Martin wrote, “Work on the other two animated projects continues apace, however... and meanwhile, we have moved Nine Voyages, our series about the legendary voyages of the Sea Snake.”

