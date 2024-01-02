Jeremy Renner opens up on snow plough accident aftermath

By Express News Service

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner reflected on the past year of his life and spoke about his road to recovery after his near-fatal snow-plough accident that took place on January 1, 2023.

The actor appeared on CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast and spoke with co-hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. When asked by Cooper as to what got him through his “unbelievable battle,” Renner replied: “I’m just so blessed that I have so many things to live for, brother”, reported People Magazine. He further mentioned: “I have a giant family, I have a 10-year-old daughter, (and) I would’ve disappointed and really messed up a lot of people’s lives if I would’ve passed, and so there’s a lot for me to get better for.”

As per People, the Marvel star noted that he is also “pretty stubborn”. He said: “There was a lot for me to fight for, and recovery was just a one-way road in my mind. My recovery became a relief for me because I knew I could give relief to my family, my daughter and all those that I affected. And my poor nephew, who was there with me on that day, I gave him images that he can never unsee, but I know that my healing would be healing for him.”

Renner added: “With that, I’d never thought about my physical ailments, my pain, or my anguish. I had so many things to fight for, so the one-way road of recovery was my mental, sort of, attitude, and that attitude was always to get better. There’s no option other than that. And I still work at every part, every day, and thank God that I have a lot to fight for.”

The actor mentioned that he broke over 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after his snow-plough ran him over while he was helping his nephew get a stuck vehicle out of the snow on New Year’s Day at his property in Reno, Nevada, last year.

On the work front, the third season of 'Mayor of Kingstown' starring the actor in the lead role, will go on floors soon. The crime drama thriller was renewed for a third season earlier this year but faced delays after Jeremy faced injuries after the snowplough incident. A release date for the third season of Mayor of Kingston is yet to be announced.

