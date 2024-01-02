Home Entertainment English

Mexican actor Ana Ofelia Murguia, voice of Disney's 'Coco', dies at 90

She received the Golden Ariel Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honour given by the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Science, in 2011.

Published: 02nd January 2024 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Ana_Ofelia_Murguia

Ana Ofelia Murguia. ( National Institute of Fine arts and Literature | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Mexican actor Ana Ofelia Murguia, who voiced the role of Mama Coco in Disney's two-time Oscar-winning animated feature film "Coco" has died. She was 90.

Murguia passed away on December 31, 2023. The news of her demise was shared on Monday by Mexico's National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature.

"With deep sadness, we regret the sensitive death of the first actress Ana Ofelia Murguia, who was part of the stable cast of the @CNTeatromx del #INBAL and whose artistic career was vital for the performing arts of Mexico. We send condolences and warm hugs to her family and friends," the institute wrote on X.

Born in Mexico in 1933, Murguia's career spanned over 40 years in movies and television during Mexican cinema's golden age.

She received the Golden Ariel Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honour given by the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Science, in 2011. She also won Best Supporting Actress at the Ariel Awards in 1979, 1986 and 1996.

She was also the sound behind Mama Coco in Disney's Coco.

"Coco" follows the story of an aspiring musician Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) who has to face his family's prejudices against music.

On the Day of the Dead, he ventures into the Land of the Dead and encounters his ancestor, a legendary singer. At the climax, Murguia's Coco sings the film's Oscar-winning song "Remember Me" with Miguel in memory of her father.

"Coco" also won an Academy Award for best animated film in 2018.

Murguia's acting credits include "The Queen of the Night" (1994) and "Nobody Will Speak of Us When We're Dead" (1995).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ana Ofelia Murguia Coco Oscar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp