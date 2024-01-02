Home Entertainment English

Zendaya releases new poster of upcoming movie 'Challengers'

The 'Euphoria' actor will be playing the role of a tennis coach in the love triangle drama.

Published: 02nd January 2024 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 10:01 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Zendaya

Actor Zendaya. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

A new poster from Zendaya's upcoming film Challengers, was released by the actor on social media recently. The film is set to hit the theatres on April 26, 2024.

Zendaya will be playing the role of a tennis coach in the love triangle drama. The film's official logline read, "Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court.

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Married to a champion on a losing streak, Tashi's strategy for her husband's redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick– his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win."

The film is directed by Luca Guadagnino and also stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. Written by Justin Kuritzkes, Challengers is produced by Guadagnino and Zendaya, along with Rachel O'Connor and Amy Pascal.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

