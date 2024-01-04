Home Entertainment English

Britney Spears denies working on new album, says she will 'never return to music industry'

Spears claimed she has anonymously "written over 20 songs for other people" during the past two years.

Published: 04th January 2024 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Britney Spears

Singer Britney Spears (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Shutting down rumours that she is working on a new album, pop singer Britney Spears said she will "never return to the music industry".

The singer shared a post on Instagram alluding to reports that surfaced on Wednesday about Spears potentially tapping Charli XCX and writer Julia Michaels for an unannounced record, her first in nearly a decade.

"Just so we're clear most of the news is trash!!! They keep saying I'm turning to random people to do a new album. I will never return to the music industry !!! "When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!! For those of you who have read my book, there's loads you don't know about me," the singer wrote.

Spears claimed she has anonymously "written over 20 songs for other people" during the past two years.

"I'm a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!" she said.

The 42-year-old also cleared the air around her memoir "The Woman In Me", saying it was released with her approval.

"People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that's far from the truth. have you read the news these days ??? I'm so LOVED and blessed !!!" she added.

Spears' most recent recordings include two singles: "Hold Me Closer", a 2022 duet with Elton John, and "Mind Your Business", a collaboration with will. i.am, the latter originally recorded for her 2013 album, 'Britney Jean'.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Britney Spears music industry Instagram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp