'Killers of the Flower Moon' gets OTT release date

Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.

By Express News Service

'Killers of the Flower Moon,' the recently released film directed by Martin Scorsese, is set to stream on Apple TV+ from January 12, the streaming platform announced.

The epic western crime drama from Apple, Paramount, and Imperative Entertainment, boasts a star ensemble including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, among others.

From a screenplay penned by Eric Roth and Scorsese, the film is based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name. Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

'Killers of The Flower Moon,' which premiered in India, on October 27, received rave reviews from audience and critics. An excerpt from our CE review read, "Director Martin Scorsese wonderfully weaves a fascinating tale of love, trust, and betrayal around this premise and leaves us emotionally exhausted at the depths of the depravity of mankind."

