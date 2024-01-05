Morris Chestnut to play Dr John Watson in series

By Express News Service

A drama series starring actor Morris Chestnut in the iconic role of Dr John Watson has been ordered by CBS. Dr John Watson is known to be the companion of the famous sleuth character Sherlock Holmes. The series is titled Watson.

The series is set one year after Sherlock was killed by Moriarty. As per a Variety report, the plot of the show reads, “Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) resume his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though—Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century.”

Watson is created by Craig Sweeny who will also serve as the executive producer and show runner. Besides starring, Morris will also executive produce the show along with Shäron Moalem, Aaron Kaplan, Larry Teng, and Brian Morewitz. Larry will direct the first episode with CBS Studios producing it.

Watson is expected to release sometime in 2024 or 2025.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

A drama series starring actor Morris Chestnut in the iconic role of Dr John Watson has been ordered by CBS. Dr John Watson is known to be the companion of the famous sleuth character Sherlock Holmes. The series is titled Watson. The series is set one year after Sherlock was killed by Moriarty. As per a Variety report, the plot of the show reads, “Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) resume his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though—Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century.” Watson is created by Craig Sweeny who will also serve as the executive producer and show runner. Besides starring, Morris will also executive produce the show along with Shäron Moalem, Aaron Kaplan, Larry Teng, and Brian Morewitz. Larry will direct the first episode with CBS Studios producing it. Watson is expected to release sometime in 2024 or 2025.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp