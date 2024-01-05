Home Entertainment English

Safdie brothers decide to part ways, say that split is 'amicable'

Regarding the follow-up to Uncut Gems which was in talks, they confirmed that the project is "on pause".

Filmmaker duo Benjamin and Joshua Safdie at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

Filmmaker duo Joshua Safdie and Benjamin Safdie, who are better known as the 'Safdie brothers' have decided to split and work on their separate projects. The duo is best known for writing and helming Good Time and Uncut Gems.

In a conversation with Variety, Benny said, "It’s a natural progression of what we each want to explore. I will direct on my own, and I will explore things that I want to explore. I want that freedom right now in my life.”

Regarding the follow-up to Uncut Gems which was in talks, they confirmed that the project is "on pause". The brothers also maintained that the split is "amicable".

Meanwhile, Benny will be doing his solo directorial The Smashing Machine starring Dwayne Johnson who will play MMA fighter Mark Kerr. As for Josh, when asked about his directorial, he said, “I don't know."

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

