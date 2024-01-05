Home Entertainment English

Scottish actor David Tennant to host BAFTA Film Awards

The 2024 BAFTA Film Awards will be held on February 18 at the Royal Festival Hall.

Published: 05th January 2024 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Actor David Tennant. (Photo | David Tennant X)

By PTI

LONDON: Actor David Tennant will serve as the host for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, the British Academy has announced.

The Scottish actor, known for shows such as "Doctor Who", "Broadchurch" and "Good Omens", will emcee the ceremony for the first time, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

He follows actor Richard E Grant and comedian Rebel Wilson, who helmed the ceremony in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

"I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year's films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life,” the 52-year-old actor said.

BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip hailed Tennant as an artiste who is loved by the British and global audiences.

"His warmth, charm and mischievous wit will make it a must-watch show next month for our guests at the Royal Festival Hall and the millions of people watching at home,' he added.

The 2024 BAFTA Film Awards will be held on February 18 at the Royal Festival Hall. The final nominations will be unveiled on January 18 by actors Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BAFTA Film Awards BAFTA David Tennant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp