Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr. to lead rom-com

By Express News Service

Netflix released first-look images from their upcoming romantic comedy film, Players, on Thursday. The streamer also announced the cast list of the film. Jane The Virgin lead Gina Rodriguez, and New Girl’s Damon Wayans Jr. known as Coach in the series, are all set to play the leads in the upcoming film.

The rest of the cast includes Tom Ellis, Liza Koshy, Joel Courtney, and Augustus Prew. The film will premiere on the streaming platform on Valentine’s Day, this year. The official logline of Players reads, “Mack (Rodriguez) has spent years devising successful hookup “plays” with best friend Adam and their crew.

While it has led to countless one-night stands over the years, following their playbook comes with a strict set of ground rules — chief among them: You can’t build a relationship from a play. When Mack unexpectedly falls for her latest target, charming war correspondent Nick, she begins to rethink the game entirely. As the lines between work, fun, friendship, and romance begin to blur, Mack must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps.”

Trish Sie, known for Step Up: All In (2014) and Pitch Perfect 3 (2017), has helmed Players. The filmmaker recently had the release of her directorial, Sitting in Bars with Cake.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Netflix released first-look images from their upcoming romantic comedy film, Players, on Thursday. The streamer also announced the cast list of the film. Jane The Virgin lead Gina Rodriguez, and New Girl’s Damon Wayans Jr. known as Coach in the series, are all set to play the leads in the upcoming film. The rest of the cast includes Tom Ellis, Liza Koshy, Joel Courtney, and Augustus Prew. The film will premiere on the streaming platform on Valentine’s Day, this year. The official logline of Players reads, “Mack (Rodriguez) has spent years devising successful hookup “plays” with best friend Adam and their crew. While it has led to countless one-night stands over the years, following their playbook comes with a strict set of ground rules — chief among them: You can’t build a relationship from a play. When Mack unexpectedly falls for her latest target, charming war correspondent Nick, she begins to rethink the game entirely. As the lines between work, fun, friendship, and romance begin to blur, Mack must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Trish Sie, known for Step Up: All In (2014) and Pitch Perfect 3 (2017), has helmed Players. The filmmaker recently had the release of her directorial, Sitting in Bars with Cake. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp