Big Little Lies Season 3 confirmed by Reese Witherspoon

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that HBO limited series Big Little Lies is gearing up for a third season. Earlier, Nicole Kidman, who stars and serves as the series’s executive producer appeared to confirm the news. Now, Reese Witherspoon has backed the news.

While asked by Variety to “confirm” whether a third season would happen, Witherspoon revealed she is currently “hard at work” on the project. Witherspoon was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her starring role in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, in which she plays the host of a broadcast news show. She previously won a Golden Globe in 2018 for best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television for Big Little Lies, on which she also serves as producer.

Based on the 2014 Liane Moriarty book of the same name, the series’ first season was a huge success, and it was nominated for 16 Primetime Emmy Awards and went on to win 8. The series ran from early 2017 to mid-2019 with 14 episodes and two seasons.

Apart from Nicole Kidman, the series also stars Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz as five women in Monterey, California, embroiled in a murder investigation. The series also stars Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, and Jeffrey Nordling.

