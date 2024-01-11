Home Entertainment English

Keanu Reeves announces new book 'The Book of Elsewhere'

The upcoming book is inspired by "BRZRKR", a comic book series released in 2021, which the actor co-wrote with Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney.

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "John Wick" star Keanu Reeves is coming out with a new novel titled "The Book of Elsewhere", which he has co-written with author China Mieville.

"I'm very excited for the opportunity to announce that I've partnered with one of my favorite authors, China Mieville, on the novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'.

"The series tells the story of an immortal warrior's fight through the ages, and I love the world of 'BRZRKR' so much that I wanted to explore it further and I thought one of the best ways to do that is through a novel," Reeves shared with the talk show "Good Morning America" in a video announcement.

Mieville, a New York Times-bestselling author and the recipient of numerous awards, said he was honoured to work with Reeves on the book.

"Sometimes the greatest games are those you play with other people's toys.

It was an honour, a shock and a delight when Keanu invited me to play.

But I could never have predicted how generous he'd be with toys he's spent so long creating, how glad to experiment together, and how open to true collaboration," he added.

"The Book of Elsewhere" is expected to hit the stands in July.

