Selena Gomez to play Linda Ronstadt in upcoming biopic

Published: 11th January 2024

Selena Gomez, who was last seen in Only Murders In The Building, is all set to portray superstar singer, Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic based on her 2013 memoir Simple Dreams.  

The news of her involvement in the project has been churning rumour mills for a while now. It was made official by the star when she posted an Instagram story featuring a photo of the memoir. The news was then confirmed as well.

James Keach and Ronstadt’s longtime manager John Boylan are co-producing the film, which is currently in pre-production. Details regarding additional casting and release dates are still kept under wraps.

Ronstadt and Gomez are both of Mexican descent. The former has written about her heritage at length in the 2013 memoir. Gomez is also known for her successful music career, in addition to acting. 

Ronstadt retired from singing in 2012 after her Parkinson's diagnosis and was unable to sing 7 years after, due to progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative disease similar to Parkinson’s. 

