Top Gun 3 in works at Paramount

By Express News Service

Paramount is bringing back the Top Gun franchise for one more time with a third installment which has Top Gun: Maverick co-writer Ehren Kruger currently writing a draft.

The word is that the project would reunite Tom Cruise with Maverick‘s Miles Teller and Glen Powell as well as producers Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison.

Joe Kosinski is said to be directing or producing. For Paramount, Cruise is currently filming Mission: Impossible 8. The actor is currently working on an outer space film with NASA at Universal.

Doug Liman is directing that. The development comes days after Warner Bros. Discovery announced that Cruise had signed a deal to star and produce movies for Warners.

