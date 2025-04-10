Harry Melling on boards Kantemir Balagov's Butterfly Jam

Wolf Hall fame Harry Melling is the latest to join the star cast of the Cannes-winning filmmaker Kantemir Balagov for his upcoming drama Butterfly Jam.

Harry will star opposite Barry Keoghan and Riley Keough.

While the character details are yet to be revealed, the film is said to be set against the backdrop of New Jersey, where a teen who aspires to be a professional boxer is forced to bear his father's financial obligations after his poor strategy leaves his already struggling diner in tatters. This unfortunate incident necessitates his growing up faster than he would have wanted to.

Alexander Rodnyansky's AR content, which is backing the film, teams up with Emilia Perez producer Pascal Caucheteux's Why Not Productions and Goodfellas to produce Butterfly Jam.

Harry was seen playing Malcolm in Joel Coen's adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth, The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021), with his other recent notable appearances being American writer Edgar Allan Poe in Scott Cooper's The Pale Blue Eye (2022). He was last seen in Michael Winterbottom's Shoshana (2023) and Athina Rachel Tsangari's Harvest (2024).

Up next, the actor will be seen starring opposite Alexander Skarsgard in Pillion.