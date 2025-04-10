Team G20 Interview: 'Everyone who achieves greatness experiences imposter syndrome'

Viola Davis is known for taking on strong and complex characters that showcase resilience, determination, and a commanding presence. She brings this signature strength to her role in the Prime Video thriller G20, where she plays US President Danielle Sutton, who is also a decorated Iraq War hero. At the G20 Summit in Cape Town, Sutton must deal with a crisis that demands she validate her leadership in the most critical of circumstances. A terrorist attack on the summit of world leaders requires Sutton to balance her personal safety with global responsibility. "Despite her heroic return from Iraq and subsequent election to the role of the US President, Sutton feels the need to prove herself as a leader," says Davis. Speaking about her character’s underlying insecurity, Davis reveals, “She is a woman with lofty goals and dreams. She came back from Iraq as a hero and was awarded the Medal of Freedom. But I think every person who achieves greatness suffers from a bit of imposter syndrome. She is no exception.”
Reinforcing Davis’ point, director Patricia Riggen says, “It was just as important to me and to Viola to build a character with vulnerabilities. When Sutton first arrives at the G20, she is facing a great deal of criticism and must prove herself as a world leader, a mother and a human being.” Riggen adds that the role is safe in the hands of Davis. “Viola elevates every line of dialogue to a place that I have rarely seen. Whenever I watched her work, my jaw dropped,” says the filmmaker. Beyond a powerful protagonist, a successful thriller hinges on the presence of a compelling antagonist. Director Patricia Riggen understood this, emphasising the need for an actor who could create a captivating dynamic with Viola Davis. The filmmaker wanted Rutledge, the villain in G20, to be charismatic, attractive, and evil. For Riggen, Antony Starr, best known for playing The Homelander in The Boys, fit the bill. Riggen explains, “We created a backstory for Rutledge that humanises him, that allows us to almost understand him, which makes this villain appealing and disturbing. He is also a victim in some ways. We do not justify his evil actions, but the stronger your villain is, the stronger your hero must be.”
Echoing Riggen's sentiment, producer Julius Tennon emphasises the specific qualities Starr brought to the role of Rutledge. “There is something just off-centre about Antony, as well as a great deal of depth,” reveals Tennon. “We knew he would capture all the colours in this role,” adds the producer. Davis speaks highly of her collaboration with Starr, highlighting his valuable contributions to the production. “You cannot put a price tag on an actor who is fully committed and capable—and that is Antony. He brought such authenticity. Best of all, he was always unafraid to challenge the script in ways that made it better.”
With a powerhouse lead in Davis, a villain from Starr with the potential to be compelling, and a high-stakes premise, G20 promises to be a gripping thriller. The film is available to stream on Prime Video from today. It also stars Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Douglas Hodge, Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore, Christopher Farrar, and Ramon Rodriguez.