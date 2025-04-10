Team G20 Interview: 'Everyone who achieves greatness experiences imposter syndrome'

Echoing Riggen's sentiment, producer Julius Tennon emphasises the specific qualities Starr brought to the role of Rutledge. “There is something just off-centre about Antony, as well as a great deal of depth,” reveals Tennon. “We knew he would capture all the colours in this role,” adds the producer. Davis speaks highly of her collaboration with Starr, highlighting his valuable contributions to the production. “You cannot put a price tag on an actor who is fully committed and capable—and that is Antony. He brought such authenticity. Best of all, he was always unafraid to challenge the script in ways that made it better.”

With a powerhouse lead in Davis, a villain from Starr with the potential to be compelling, and a high-stakes premise, G20 promises to be a gripping thriller. The film is available to stream on Prime Video from today. It also stars Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Douglas Hodge, Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore, Christopher Farrar, and Ramon Rodriguez.