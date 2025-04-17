Titus Welliver: Michael Connelly is the master of literary judo

Even though Welliver gains firsthand knowledge of suspenseful moments in the series as an actor, he goes through a different viewing experience as an audience member. “Despite the fact that I read the scripts and acted the scenes, when I see the final assembly of a show, I am able to separate myself enough to not re-experience it but experience it in a visceral way. When you are acting, you know that it is incomplete. And when it is assembled, I can experience it, to a certain degree, in the same way that the audience does, with no knowledge of what is coming. There is a lot of that occurring in this season of Bosch: Legacy,” he says. Speaking of which, Welliver says he did not know that season 3 would mark the finale of Bosch: Legacy. At the end of his journey with the character, the actor says, “I feel sad because I forged close relationships with actors and writers and producers and our crew over a decade. It has been a ‘perfect storm’, for lack of a better word. There are many more stories to tell, but I miss Harry. I am not an actor who brings my work home. I am an actor portraying a character. But I formed an emotional bond with that character over the years. I wish that I could call him up and go and have lunch with him.”

Further adding about the legacy of the detective, Welliver shares, “If a person was a victim of a crime, they would want Harry Bosch to be working the case. Because it is all very personal to him and he is relentless. He will not give up. And that is what you want. He goes into a building that everyone is running out of. And that requires tremendous courage.”