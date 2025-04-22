Succession's Alan Ruck onboard horror flick Corporate Retreat

Alan Ruck has joined the cast of the horror-thriller Corporate Retreat, reports Variety. He is known for playing the eldest Roy sibling, Connor, on HBO's Succession.

The story of Corporate Retreat centres around a team of executives on a team-building trip which quickly becomes a struggle for life against a leader who is out for vengeance.

Rosanna Arquette and Ashton Sanders have already joined the film as leads. Arquette is known for her performances in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, HBO's Girls, Showtime's Ray Donovan, and Netflix's Ratched. Meanwhile, Sanders's roles include Barry Jenkins's Moonlight, Antoine Fuqua's The Equalizer 2, and Judas and the Black Messiah.

Aaron Fisher is set to direct the film from a script he has written with Kerri Lee Romeo. Uri Singer is producing Corporate Retreat under his Passage Pictures banner. The film is set to start shooting in June.

Ruck is known for his roles in projects like Ferris Bueller's Day Off, War Machine, Speed, and Twister. For his role as in Succession, Ruck was nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award.