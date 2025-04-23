Cinema Without Borders: Playing a part—In Camera

Khalid spotlights the film business in the UK with a visibly inventive, irreverent, and independent sensibility that eschews the conventional form and modes of narration. There’s not much of a story or drama anyhow, more a slice of everyday life of Aden as he moves between his home and work. A surreal record of the misery in the mundane that plays with the collective fragmented realities and feverish imaginations. Khalid showcases things with a darkly humorous and deadpan touch—be it the staccato, measured conversations Aden has with his doctor flatmate Bo (Rory Fleck Byrne) who is fighting demons of his own or the matter-of-fact chat with the banker about the tenuous state of his account. The most caustic portrayal is of the auditions—exposing the prejudices, hypocrisies, cultural straitjacketing, lack of diversity and inclusivity as well as crass commercialisation rampant in the British film industry. There’s one for a toothpaste ad where he gets picked up for being a regular guy, an everyman, because “that’s what the brand is all about”. All he must do is smile widely and show off his pearly white teeth.

“Smile. Say the words on the page. It’s not so hard,” Aden tells his new fashion manager flatmate Conrad (Amir El-Masry) when he enquires about what it is like to be an actor. The irony is that it is not so simple and straightforward at all.