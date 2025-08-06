Cinema Without Borders: A Pale View of Hills — Inscrutable lives

The Japan-United Kingdom-Poland co-production is all about secrets and lies. It marries the personal with the nation’s history, the scars of the war and the bomb mirroring the individual traumas and familial turmoil in which women and children have to bear the brunt. It is also about the human movement—the migrations and exoduses that happened then, are happening now and will continue to happen in the future. Most of all it's about diversity and inclusion and the fluidities of identities and cultures. Where you come from may not always be the place you belong to and where you move to could truly be the home where the heart is. Or perhaps not.