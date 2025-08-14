Cinema Without Borders: With Hasan in Gaza – Sentenced to life imprisonment

There are two timelines to the film. One is the recollection of the late 80s, the time of the first intifada (the Palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza), through the voiceover with Aljafari recalling the trauma of his wrongful imprisonment as a teenager, watching the fall of the Berlin wall on a prison TV, trying hard to catch the signal on the transistor to hear music and keeping a notebook of wishes in 1990. He remembers his childhood in Jaffa and of visiting relatives in Gaza and how down the years even the controlled movement of the Gazans came to a total halt. He describes Gaza as “the largest prison in the world… impossible to visit, impossible to leave”.