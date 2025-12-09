Alexander Skarsgard boards a new gothic horror

The currently under production, The Wolf Will Tear Your Immaculate Hands marks the sophomore of the filmmaker. Nathalie made her debut film, Clara Sola, which premiered at the 2021 Cannes Directors' Fortnight. Her first film was a later-life coming-of-age drama about mysticism, sexual jealousy, and marginalisation. Clara Sola won multiple awards, including one for the Best Film category at the International Film Festival of Kerala.