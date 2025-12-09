Alexander Skarsgard boards a new gothic horror

Actor Alexander Skarsgard, known for his roles in The Northman and Succession, will star in a new gothic horror movie, The Wolf Will Tear Your Immaculate Hands, which marks the English debut of Swedish-Costa-Rican filmmaker Nathalie Alvarez Mesen.
The currently under production, The Wolf Will Tear Your Immaculate Hands marks the sophomore of the filmmaker. Nathalie made her debut film, Clara Sola, which premiered at the 2021 Cannes Directors' Fortnight. Her first film was a later-life coming-of-age drama about mysticism, sexual jealousy, and marginalisation. Clara Sola won multiple awards, including one for the Best Film category at the International Film Festival of Kerala.
Skarsgard's recent film Pillion, directed by Harry Lighton, stars him along with Harry Melling. In the new film, he plays a British widower who hires a Native American governess educated in a Christian Missionary school, to educate his daughters. When he plans an arranged marriage for the eldest, something awakens in her that defies everything she was taught.
The film also stars Darla Contois, of Little Bird fame, Bronte Carmichael, Star Wars: Andor fame, Forrest, of The Revenant, Lily La Torre, of Run Rabbit Run fame, and Pernilla August, of The Best Intentions fame, rounding out the star cast.