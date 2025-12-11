Cinema Without Borders: The Parent Trap — Familia

Costabile dives deep into the mind of Gigi and also does a psychological examination of the dysfunctional family—the parents in particular. On the one hand, there’s no let-up in Franco’s excesses, on the other there’s the misplaced trust of Licia and Gigi in assuming that he has mended his ways. “Don’t make me regret,” she says, of giving him space in their lives again. Which is exactly what he does. He e manipulates them emotionally, plays mind games to insinuate himself back in the fold, telling them how much he has changed, how deeply loves and needs them and enjoys spending time with them, asking for forgiveness and fresh start but going back to his old ways. They get taken in by him and allow themselves to be victimised and tormented. Love and loyalty and brutality and trauma go hand in hand.