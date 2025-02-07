Ke Huy Quan and Lili Reinhart to lead 'Bad Boy'

Distributor Black Bear Pictures is backing a new sub-genre with Bad Boy, a horror film told from the perspective of a dog. The film centers on a young woman’s desperate struggle to escape a serial killer in front of her loyal canine companion. Bad Boy will feature actors Ke Huy Quan of Everything Everywhere All at Once-fame and Hustlers star Lili Reinhart.

Jacob Chase (Come Play) will direct the film from a Travis Braun screenplay. Production is scheduled to begin in Canada this August. Casting is currently underway for the dog, reportedly a terrier breed.

The film’s synopsis reads thus: “Gary is a good boy who loves his new owner, Cameron (Ke Huy Quan). He gets treats and belly rubs and life is great. Gary isn’t allowed in the basement though. And even if he was, he can’t unlock doors. But there’s a girl (Lili Reinhart) in the basement. And she can’t come out to play. Gary doesn’t know it, but he’s her only chance.”

Quan’s recent projects include a role in the second season of Marvel’s Disney+ series, Loki, which earned him a Critics Choice Award nomination. His upcoming projects include Love Hurts, The Electric State, and Fairytale in New York.

Reinhart is widely recognised for her roles in the series Riverdale on CW and Hustlers. She currently stars alongside Mark Ruffalo in the limited series Hal & Harper.