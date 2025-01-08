Dreaming of a dystopia

Individual opinions might differ on several counts over Justin Kurzel’s The Order but for two points of consensus: its eerie sense of timeliness and relevance in these hate-filled, polarising times and a solid performance by an unrecognisable Jude Law.

Law plays Terry Husk, a toughened, battle-scarred FBI agent, looking ragged, scraggy, and grizzled beyond his age. Estranged from his wife and daughters and having dealt with tough cases involving the Ku Klux Klan and the Italian-American mafia, he is hoping for a relatively comfortable and laidback stint in Idaho.

But that’s easier wished for than bestowed. He has to take charge of the interrogation into the alarming surge in bombings, bank robberies, armoured car loot and counterfeiting which leads him to a white supremacist militant group called The Order that is aiming to overthrow the US government and build a White American Bastion in the Pacific Northwest.

He soon has a new adversary in the leader of the militia, the neo-Nazi, hate-mongering, antisemite Bob Mathews (Nicholas Hoult). And an ally in his deputy Jamie Brown (Tye Sheridan).

It’s this trio of performers—the gravitas, intensity and sombreness of Law as opposed to the fiendish charisma and fervour of Hoult and the vulnerability and goodness of Sheridan—that make you stay hooked to the thriller.

Based on the 1989 true crime book, The Silent Brotherhood by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt, which claims to be the inside account of the anti-government group, the Canadian-US film screened in the Official Competition at the Venice International Film Festival and was the opening film at the recently concluded 21st Marrakech International Film Festival.

The screenplay moves along Husk’s long-winding investigation—from Richard Butler’s Aryan Nation, the original, and “law abiding” white separatist organisation, to its violent splinter group, The Order, via the white supremacist novel The Turner Diaries, supposedly their race war bible and also the masterplan to overthrow the government through terror attacks.