Donald Petrie to direct 'The Last Resort'

Donald Petrie is attached to direct a rom-com film set in the Philippines, titled The Last Resort, according to a Variety report. Based on a screenplay by Legally Blonde fame Karen McCullah, the film revolves around a female executive who goes to the Philippines as part of scouting a resort location for her hotel.

She gets enamoured by the stunning beauty of the Philippines and the warm attitude of its people. In the country, she meets a charming charter pilot named Ben.

An actor is yet to join the film, and with casting director Sheila Jaffe onboard, casting is underway with the makers planning to commence production in early 2025. Raja Collins and Ernesto Sta. Maria Jr. are producing the film.

Petrie is known for his work in the romantic-comedy genre, including titles such as How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Mystic Pizza, and Miss Congeniality.