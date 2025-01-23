Netflix renews The Lincoln Lawyer for another season

Netflix announced that the drama series The Lincoln Lawyer has been renewed for season 4. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will reprise his role of Mickey Haller, the criminal defence lawyer, in the show. It is created by Big Little Lies-fame David E Kelley.

The third season of The Lincoln Lawyer premiered on the streamer last October with 10 episodes. It follows Mickey Haller, “an iconoclastic idealist, who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln as he takes on cases big and small across Los Angeles.”