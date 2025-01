Emmy-winning actor Jon Bernthal is the latest addition to the cast of Christopher Nolan’s next film, an adaptation of Homer’s poem The Odyssey.

Bernthal joins the likes of Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong’o. The specific details about the character of Bernthal, best known for playing Shane Walsh in The Walking Dead, remain undisclosed.