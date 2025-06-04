Avengers star Cobie Smulders to join Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer

Cobie Smulders is joining the fourth season of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer. The series is based on Michael Connelly's character Mickey Haller, who was introduced in the 2005 novel The Lincoln Lawyer.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is back as the lawyer who works from the back of his Lincoln Navigator, Mickey Haller, in the new season which is based on Michael Connelly's The Law of Innocence, in which Haller is charged with murder. Character details about Smulders's character are kept under wraps.