Avengers star Cobie Smulders to join Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer

Cobie Smulders is joining the fourth season of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer. The series is based on Michael Connelly's character Mickey Haller, who was introduced in the 2005 novel The Lincoln Lawyer.
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is back as the lawyer who works from the back of his Lincoln Navigator, Mickey Haller, in the new season which is based on Michael Connelly's The Law of Innocence, in which Haller is charged with murder. Character details about Smulders's character are kept under wraps.
The rest of the cast of the upcoming season sees the return of Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Neve Campbell, Elliot Gould, and Krista Warner. Joining the cast for season four are Constance Zimmer, Sasha Alexander, Kyle Richards, Jason Butler Harner, Emmanuelle Chiriqui, and Jason O'Mara.
The Lincoln Lawyer is created by David E Kelley, with Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez serving as the showrunners. Both Humphrey and Rodriguez serve as executive producers alongside author Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson, Matthew J Lieberman, and Gladys Rodrigues. Like the previous seasons, the new season also consists of 10 episodes, with the release date yet to be announced.