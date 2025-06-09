Martin Scorsese stops going to theatres; says audience chatter, phone use ruin the experience

Noted filmmaker Martin Scorsese has stopped going to the theatres. After directing over 20 films, the revered director has shared that he has not been able to concentrate at the theatres as he is too angered and distracted by the conversations and smartphone activity around him.

The 82-year-old director, who last helmed Killers of the Flower Moon, spoke about this in conversation with US film critic Peter Travers for his blog The Travers Take.

"I asked the maestro why he doesn’t see movies in theatres any more and he went all raging bull about audiences who babble on phones during the movie, leave to order snacks and vats of soda, and keep up a noise level loud enough to drown out the actors," Travers wrote.

When he pointed out that as kids, they too would have had loud conversations in theatres, Scorsese said, "Yeah, maybe. But when we talked it was always about the movie and the fun we had chewing over the details."

Up next, Scorsese has multiple projects in the works including a crime drama, starring Dwayne Johnson in lead and set in Hawaii. He also has a Pope Francis documentary in development. The leader of the Catholic Church was 88 when he passed away on April 21. He had recently served as an executive producer on Neeraj Ghaywan's sophomore feature Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor.

The film made its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and received critical acclaim with a nine-minute standing ovation.