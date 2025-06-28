Antony Varghese recounts scary flight experience after wrapping 'I’m Game' second schedule

Antony Varghese recently recollected a harrowing flight experience after concluding the second production schedule of his upcoming film, I'm Game, in Hyderabad.

The actor's journey back to Kochi turned into an unexpected ordeal. "Still in awe of what happened yesterday," Antony wrote on Instagram.

"After wrapping up the shoot for I'm Game, I boarded Indigo 6E 6707 from Hyderabad to Kochi. What seemed like a routine flight turned into something straight out of a movie."

When the Indigo flight approached Kochi, the weather took a dramatic turn. Antony detailed the suspenseful moments: "As we approached Kochi, the weather turned wild. The first landing attempt was aborted just a few feet above the runway. The second try was even more intense, we were right there, almost touching down, when the pilot made a split-second decision to pull up and not land. Without even brushing the runway, she lifted the aircraft back into the skies. Goosebumps."

Antony lauded the professionalism of the crew during the crisis. "With incredible calm and clarity, she diverted the flight to Coimbatore for refueling. You could feel the tension in the cabin, people were panicked, shaken. But the way the crew, all women, handled the situation was nothing short of inspiring."

After the diversion and refueling in Coimbatore, the flight successfully took off again and landed safely in Kochi.

Antony described the collective relief in the cabin: "After refueling, we took off again and finally landed safely in Kochi. As soon as the wheels touched down, the cabin erupted into applause."

Antony concluded his account with a heartfelt tribute to the flight crew. "To the phenomenal women in the cockpit and the cabin, your quick decisions, precision, and professionalism turned a terrifying situation into a moment of deep respect and gratitude.

Thank you for showing us what true grace under pressure looks like."

Nahas Hidhayath, known for RDX, directs I'm Game, a film billed as a mass entertainer with a significant sports element. The film is a collaborative effort, with Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu, and Ismail Aboobacker scripting it, and Aadarsh Sukumaran and Shahabas Rasheed penning the dialogues.

The cast also includes Tamil actor-director Mysskin, Kathir, and Samyuktha Viswanathan. Jimshi Khalid serves as cinematographer, Jakes Bejoy as music director, Chaman Chakko as editor, Anbariv as action choreographers, and Ajayan Chalissery as production designer.

Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese are producing it under the Wayfarer Films banner. I'm Game will see a multi-language release, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, in addition to Malayalam.