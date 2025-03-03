List of winners so far at the 97th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES: The 97th Academy Awards have kicked off at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Emilia Pérez leads the pack with 13 Oscar nominations, but Wicked and The Brutalist are close behind. The 2025 Oscars opened with its biggest musical voices. Wicked star Ariana Grande launched into The Wizard of Oz classic Somewhere Over the Rainbow, following a visual package celebrating the city of Los Angeles.

Here's the Latest:

‘Conclave’ wins Oscar for best adapted screenplay

The papal intrigue film was written by British author-playwright Peter Straughan, based on the 2016 novel of the same name by British novelist Robert Harris.

Both Straughan and Harris are veterans of the thriller genre. Straughan’s other screenplay credits include The Snowman and an adaptation of John le Carré‘s Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

Harris’ works — many of them source material for movies — include the World War II novels Fatherland and Enigma and the Russia-based thriller Archangel. He is also known, and somewhat notorious for his 2007 novel, The Ghost, a fictionalized critique of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. Harris and director Roman Polanski co-wrote a well-regarded adaptation, The Ghost Writer.

‘Anora’ wins Oscar for best original screenplay

Sean Baker’s Brooklyn comedy Anora has won an Oscar for best original screenplay. The film had been widely considered a contender for best picture at the Academy Awards, alongside other categories, including best actress for its lauded young star.

‘In the Shadow of the Cypress’ wins Oscar for best animated short film

Iranian filmmakers Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi won their first Academy Award for In the Shadow of the Cypress. It was the second Iranian animated or live-action short film nominated at the Oscars and the first to win. Animation is often thought of as childlike, fun and creative in nature, but it can also elicit deep emotion: In the Shadow of the Cypress takes a creative and artistic approach to the relationship between a father, an old former captain dealing with PTSD, and his daughter. The short also won best animated short at the Los Angeles Shorts International Film Festival.

Kieran Culkin wins best supporting actor, completing his sweep

Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for best supporting actor Sunday at the 97th Academy Awards, completing a sweep of the category that followed his dominance in television awards last season.

The award, for portraying the chaotic but endearing Benji in Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain, marked his first win and nomination.