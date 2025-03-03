Oscars spread love around to 'Anora,' 'Conclave,' 'Dune: Part Two,' 'Wicked'

LOS ANGELES: The 97th Academy Awards are spreading the love around, dishing out awards to "Anora," "Conclave," "Wicked" and "The Substance," in an Oscar ceremony that steered toward a nailbiter ending.

Eight of the 10 movies nominated for best picture came away with at least one award at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday. That included the beleaguered Netflix contender "Emilia Pérez," which, despite a backlash to old offensive tweets by star Karla Sofía Gascón, won best supporting actress for Zoe Saldaña.

"I am a proud child of immigrant parents with dreams and dignity and hard-working hands," said Saldaña. "I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last."

The two films seen as the most likely to win best picture, "Anora" and "Conclave," each took an award for screenplay. "Conclave" scribe Peter Straughan won best adapted screenplay for his adaptation of Robert Harris' novel. "Anora" filmmaker Sean Baker won best original screenplay — an award he soon followed with best editing, too.

"I want to thank the sex worker community," said Baker, echoing comments he made when "Anora" won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. "They have shared their stories. They have shared life experiences with me over the years. My deepest respect. Thank you. I share this with you."