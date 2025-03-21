Tom Cruise to get British Film Institute Fellowship

NEW DELHI: Hollywood star Tom Cruise is set to receive BFI Fellowship, the highest accolade from the British Film Institute.

Cruise, known for his work in projects like the "Mission Impossible" franchise and "Top Gun", will be felicitated with the award which is presented to the individuals in recognition of their outstanding contribution to film or television culture.

The 62-year-old actor will be presented with the accolade on May 12 at the BFI Chair's Dinner in London, according to a press release.

It will be hosted by BFI Chair Jay Hunt.

A day prior, the actor will be a part of In Conversation session at BFI Southbank, where he will discuss his enduring legacy and his work on "Mission: Impossible franchise".

Cruise said he is honoured by the acknowledgment. "I've been making films in the U.K. for over 40 years and have no plans to stop. The U.K. is home to incredibly talented professionals actors, directors, writers, and crews, as well as some of the most stunning locations in the world. I'm grateful for all the BFI has done to support U.K. filmmaking and this incredible art form we share," he said in a statement.