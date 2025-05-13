Michelle Yeoh to lead The Surgeon, backed by John Wick producers

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh is set to return to her action roots in The Surgeon, a new adrenaline-fueled thriller from Thunder Road—the powerhouse behind the John Wick franchise. The film is written and directed by Roshan Sethi.
In The Surgeon, Yeoh plays a retired medical expert who is kidnapped and forced to perform surgery on a mysterious patient. But her captors have made one crucial mistake—they’ve underestimated a woman with 35 years of surgical precision and a mind as sharp as her scalpel. As the story unfolds, Yeoh’s character turns the tables in a bloody and visually striking battle of wits and will. The film is being developed with franchise potential in mind.
Sethi, a practising physician turned filmmaker, draws from his real-life medical experience for the story. He co-created the long-running Fox drama The Resident and previously worked on CBS’s Code Black. His debut feature 7 Days earned him a Film Independent Spirit Award in 2021.
The Surgeon brings together a formidable production team. Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing for Thunder Road, joined by John Schoenfelder and Russell Ackerman of Neotext, Adam Kolbrenner of Lit Entertainment, and Steve Klinsky for Untravelled Worlds. Executive producers include Lit Entertainment’s Patrick White and Jay Schuminsky.
Yeoh, fresh off her Oscar, SAG, Golden Globe, and Independent Spirit Award wins for Everything Everywhere All At Once, is no stranger to genre-defying action. Her past credits include Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Tomorrow Never Dies, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Wicked, and Crazy Rich Asians.