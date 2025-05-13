Michelle Yeoh to lead The Surgeon, backed by John Wick producers

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh is set to return to her action roots in The Surgeon, a new adrenaline-fueled thriller from Thunder Road—the powerhouse behind the John Wick franchise. The film is written and directed by Roshan Sethi.

In The Surgeon, Yeoh plays a retired medical expert who is kidnapped and forced to perform surgery on a mysterious patient. But her captors have made one crucial mistake—they’ve underestimated a woman with 35 years of surgical precision and a mind as sharp as her scalpel. As the story unfolds, Yeoh’s character turns the tables in a bloody and visually striking battle of wits and will. The film is being developed with franchise potential in mind.