Benicio del Toro joins Reenactment; Cameron Diaz in talks to co-star

Actor Benicio del Toro, who won praise for his performance in the recent film One Battle After Another, is reuniting with Reptile helmer Grant Singer for the latest movie, Reenactment.
Reports suggest that Cameron Diaz is in talks to co-star with del Toro. Singer has also penned the film's script. The makers are tight-lipped about the plotline.
The film is set to go on floors soon in Los Angeles.
Reenactment will be produced by Black Label's Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, and Thad Luckinbill, along with Patrick Wachsberger of 193. The project reunites Black Label, del Toro, and Singer following the 2023 Netflix film.
With two releases in 2025 so far, The Phoenician Scheme and One Battle After Another, del Toro awaits the debut of All-Star Weekend, in which he stars alongside Jamie Foxx, Eva Longoria, Robert Downey Jr, Gerard Butler, Jeremy Piven, Jessica Szohr, and Ken Jeong.
Diaz, who was last seen in Back in Action, next has Shrek 5, Outcome, and Bad Day in different stages of production.