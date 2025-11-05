Cinema Without Borders: Desperate Measures - No Other Choice

Chan-wook never lets the essential social commentary and critique—about workplace politics, brutalization of labour, corporate one-upmanship—get the better of all that is cinematic and vice versa. He strikes a fine balance between the two and is at his inventive best in transplanting the American story specifically to South Korea and deploying the elements of the crime cinema that the country is synonymous with to cook up a deliciously twisted scenario that is extremely engaging, incredibly entertaining and also sets one thinking. Is there a killer lurking in the most benign? Can the normal actually be a paradigm of abnormality and righteousness a front for immorality?