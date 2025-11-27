Karla Murthy: My film is about reimagining the American dream

I had worked in news documentaries for over 10 years. The practice of that informs how I work and helps me step back from myself. I was doing a lot of writing too and working with other people. It was crucial for me to have a really strong editorial team for this film because it was so personal. They always say that it takes a village to make a film and I feel like when you're doing a personal film, that's even more important. People that can keep me in check so that it doesn't become all inside my own head and over-emotional. We had screenings with people who didn't know anything about me, which was crucial because you start to fill in the gaps. But it was taxing emotionally, to be sitting in this space for this long, to be in this state of grief for the amount of time that it took me to finish the film.