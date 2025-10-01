Cinema Without Borders: To The Victory— War and Peace

The inventiveness also stems from the way To The Victory adds its own unique meta dimension to the customary genre of films on filmmaking. Set in Ukraine of 2026, after the end of war (an optimistic thought at this juncture), it is about filmmaking in the times of individual, familial, social, political, economic as well as cinematic uncertainties and an all-round instability. Mixing the real with the fictional, Vasyanovych goes on a self-referential (not wholly autobiographical) mode. He plays actor-director Valyk trying to put together a film in Kyiv. While he couldn’t leave his parents behind to find a life away from Ukraine and lives there with his 18-year-old son (Hryhoriy Naumov) and ailing father (Volodymyr Kuznetsov), his wife (Marianna Novikova) and daughter, who immigrated during the war, have built things up from scratch in Vienna. Meanwhile, his close friend Vlad (Vladen Odudenko), has decided to move to Spain, give up on filmmaking and become a bartender there, all to reunite with his family: “My little girl is waiting for me.”