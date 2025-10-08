Bob Ross paintings to be auctioned to support public TV stations following US fund cuts

LOS ANGELES: Thirty paintings created by the bushy-haired, soft-spoken Bob Ross will soon be up for auction to defray the costs of programming for public television stations suffering from cuts in federal funding.

Ross, a public television stalwart in the 1980s and '90s, “dedicated his life to making art accessible to everyone,” said Joan Kowalski, president of Bob Ross Inc. “This auction ensures his legacy continues to support the very medium that brought his joy and creativity into American homes for decades.”

Bonhams in Los Angeles will auction three of Ross' paintings on Nov. 11. Other auctions will follow in London, New York, Boston and online. All profits are pledged to stations that use content from distributor American Public Television.

The idea is to help stations in need with licensing fees that allow them to show popular programs that include “The Best of Joy of Painting,” based on Ross' show, “America's Test Kitchen,” “Julia Child's French Chef Classics” and “This Old House.” Small and rural stations are particularly challenged.