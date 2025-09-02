Gérard Depardieu will face a trial over rape and sexual assault allegations

PARIS: French movie star Gérard Depardieu was summoned to trial before a criminal court in Paris over allegations of rape and sexual assault against actor Charlotte Arnould.

“I feel relieved,” Arnould wrote on Instagram on Tuesday after receiving the investigating judge’s indictment order. “The order restores a form of judicial truth. I think I’m having trouble realizing how huge this is.”

Arnould’s lawyer, Carine Durrieu-Diebolt, was not immediately available for comment. She told Franceinfo media she was “extremely satisfied” and described the decision as a “moment of judicial truth in this case.”

The case dates back to 2018, when prosecutors in Paris opened a preliminary investigation after Arnould accused Depardieu of raping her at his home.

“The acts of rape and sexual assault have been acknowledged,” Arnould said. “Now, we await the next steps.”

Prosecutors submitted a request last year for the case to proceed to trial.

Depardieu was convicted earlier this year of sexually assaulting two women on a film set and received an 18-month suspended prison sentence in a case that was widely seen as a post-#MeToo test for the country’s film industry.