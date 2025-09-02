‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 premieres tomorrow, meet the new cast joining Belly’s Parisian chapter

The highly anticipated third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty arrives tomorrow, September 3, and fans can expect some fresh faces in Belly’s world as the story takes a romantic turn towards Paris. As reported by Glamour, the Prime Video hit series is introducing several new cast members who are set to become “key players” in the series’ final chapter.

Joining the cast in recurring roles are Corinna Brown, Fernando Cattori, Isaline Prevost Radeff and Jahz Armando.

Corinna Brown is best known for her role as Tara Jones in Netflix’s acclaimed queer series Heartstopper, based on Alice Oseman’s beloved graphic novels. She has also featured in Essex Girls, performed stunts in Netflix’s Supacell, and worked on Daniel Kaluuya’s directorial debut, The Kitchen.