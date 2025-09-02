‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 premieres tomorrow, meet the new cast joining Belly’s Parisian chapter

The highly anticipated third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty arrives tomorrow, September 3, and fans can expect some fresh faces in Belly’s world as the story takes a romantic turn towards Paris. As reported by Glamour, the Prime Video hit series is introducing several new cast members who are set to become “key players” in the series’ final chapter.
Joining the cast in recurring roles are Corinna Brown, Fernando Cattori, Isaline Prevost Radeff and Jahz Armando.
Corinna Brown is best known for her role as Tara Jones in Netflix’s acclaimed queer series Heartstopper, based on Alice Oseman’s beloved graphic novels. She has also featured in Essex Girls, performed stunts in Netflix’s Supacell, and worked on Daniel Kaluuya’s directorial debut, The Kitchen.
Jahz Armando, another exciting addition, previously starred in Gangs of London, where she played Saba, a member of the Armenian mafia. In The Summer I Turned Pretty, she is expected to portray a more grounded role, likely as a student and member of Belly’s new friendship circle in Paris.
Swiss actor Isaline Prevost Radeff (Ceux Qui Travaillent, Haute Mer) and Untamed Royals star Fernando Cattori (With You in the Future) are also joining the ensemble. With the new setting and cast, speculation is already rife, could Cattori’s character be a Paris-based love interest for Belly?
Adapted from Jenny Han’s best-selling book trilogy, The Summer I Turned Pretty follows the emotional and often complicated love triangle between Belly and her two childhood sweethearts, Jeremiah and Conrad, who also happen to be brothers. The show explores themes of first love, heartbreak, deep family ties, and female friendship, all wrapped in the nostalgic glow of one perfect summer.
Season 3 made its return in July after a long hiatus, and it’s already breaking records. The premiere drew 25 million viewers within a week, and viewership across the series has tripled over its three-season run, making it a juggernaut for Prime Video.