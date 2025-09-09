Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, Lainey Wilson lead Country Music Association Awards noms with 6 each

NEW YORK: Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson lead the nominations for the 2025 Country Music Association Awards, with six nods each.

Joining Wilson in competing for the night’s highest honor — CMA entertainer of the year — will be Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen, last year’s winner in the category.

Also among top nominees announced Monday: Zach Top with five nods, and Riley Green and Johnson with four. Receiving three nods were Kristian Bush, Carson Chamberlain, Combs, Charlie Handsome, Stapleton and Wallen.

The 59th annual CMA Awards will be broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Nov. 19 on ABC, and the next day on Hulu. The prizes are nominated and voted on by members of the Country Music Association, which includes music executives, artists, publicists, songwriters and other industry professionals.

Langley’s six nominations include single, song and music video of the year for “you look like you love me” with Riley Green. She’s also nominated for new artist, female vocalist and musical event of the year (“Don’t Mind If I Do”).