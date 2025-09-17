Cinema Without Borders: A lost childhood—As We Breathe

The one to help Mehmet manage the precarious state affairs is his young daughter Esma (Defne Zeynep Enci). She is always by his side whether ferrying the homemade cheese for sale in the market or buying bread for the household as he negotiates with the bank officials for financial aid or even topping up his mobile. She is in practically every frame of the film largely as an observer and also a willy nilly participant in the adverse adult reality. A witness to her single father’s endless hardships that are bound to have taken a toll on her as well. Even as the spirit of a child resides in her and shines through in the games she plays with her younger brothers, Denis and Aras, and in her characteristic whistling, she is forced into the duties of an adult--feeding cattle, milking cows, making cheese, doing laundry and even being a proxy mother to her younger siblings when she is herself in need of a mother's love and caring. She has been forced to grow up quickly for a ten-year-old but can she handle that?