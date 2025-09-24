Cinema Without Borders: Pop culture politics—Eagles of the Republic

After the police and church, Saleh casts a fictional look at the state’s abuse of power when it comes to the film industry and, in the process, critiques and brings down the political class, military dictatorship, and megalomaniac leadership. George Fahmy (Fares Fares), the country’s leading film star, is forced to work in a propaganda film, a biopic celebrating President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (the one real name in a sea of fictional characters). The process of shooting the film takes him deep into the corridors of power, close to the many secret machinations and all-pervasive espionage, co-option, corruption, and crime, and even an affair with Suzanne (Zineb Triki), the wife of the general heading the production. Keeping a watchful eye on him all the way is the official in charge, Dr Mansour (Amr Waked). The underproduction biopic exposes him to dangers he wouldn’t have ever imagined he’d have to confront in life, as the twists and turns of the plot lead him (and the audience) on to a major conspiracy.