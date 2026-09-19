Ed Sheeran is set to return to stage for first time since Macklemore was cut and other acts withdrew

PHILADELPHIA: Ed Sheeran is set to resume his tour Saturday — possibly solo — after all his supporting acts withdrew in solidarity with opener Macklemore, who was dropped after making pro-Palestinian comments onstage.

It remains to be seen how Sheeran will handle the performance at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field given the departure of his opening acts and supporting band. Sheeran has performed much of his Loop Tour concerts solo, but he had been joined for several songs at each stop by the Irish folk band Beoga. Macklemore, Sheeran’s original U.S. opener, had been replaced by Danish band Lukas Graham and Irish singer Aaron Rowe before they backed out.

Finneas, Billie Eilish’s brother and musical collaborator, was due to tour with Sheeran in South America later this year before he too dropped out earlier this week.

Sheeran has not said anything publicly since losing the artists' support. As of Friday, tickets were still available for Saturday's show, and his website did not list any replacement acts. A coalition of pro-Palestinian organizations plans to protest outside the show Saturday afternoon.