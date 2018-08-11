Yash Chopra contributed a lot to Indian cinema: Varun Dhawan

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film "Sui Dhaaga - Made In India" under the Yash Raj Films's banner, says that the late veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra contributed a lot to Indian cinema.

Varun on Saturday tweeted a photograph of himself posing in front of Chopra's statue and captioned it: "'Sui Dhaaga - Made In India' is my first film under the Yash Raj Films banner. Yash Chopraji was truly a Made In India Director and has contributed a lot to Indian cinema. Can not wait for you to see the trailer on August 13."

Also starring Anushka Sharma, the film is about finding love and respect through self-reliance. Its plot is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy and takes a leaf out of the Make In India campaign.

The team of the film reached out to local artisans and craftsmen from across the country to create the logo of the film in their unique stitching styles.

The logo was launched on Tuesday coinciding with the National Handloom Day.

It took the team six months to plan, research and execute the film's logo in 15 different styles, including in hand needlework forms of Kashida and Sozni from Kashmir, colourful Phulkari from Punjab, the intricate thread work forms Rabari and Mochi Bharat from Gujarat, Phool Patti from Uttar Pradesh and Zardozi work from Lucknow.

Directed by Sharat Kataria and produced by Maneesh Sharma, "Sui Dhaaga - Made In India" will release on September 28.