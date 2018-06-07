Masturbation is about owning your body, sexuality: Swara Bhasker

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Swara Bhasker, who was trolled over a masturbation scene in her latest release "Veere Di Wedding", says showing a girl gratifying herself in a film in a non judgemental way is empowering.

Swara, who plays Sakshi in the film, was asked by a user on Twitter about "how masturbating related to empowerment, and that empowerment does not mean that one should masturbate in public. It's private".

The 30-year-old actress said: "Sakshi was in her 'private' bedroom, not public. Masturbation is about owning ur body, sexuality. Empowering.

"In a culture that largely silences or ignores or shames female sexuality showing a girl gratifying herself in a film in a non judgemental way is empowering."

Swara has been heavily trolled for the scene in the film directed by Shashanka Ghosh. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Shikha Talsania.

Sonam, a close friend of Swara, has stood by the actress following the social media outburst.