Ranbir’s Brahmastra to avoid clash with Salman’s Dabangg 3 ?

It was announced last year that Ayan Mukerji’s superhero fantasy film, Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, will be released during the 2019 Christmas weekend. However, we now hear that the makers have decided to postpone the film’s release as the team is currently in the process of finishing reshoots, which will be then followed by extensive post-production.
There’s also speculation that the makers, Dharma Productions, are looking to avoid a clash with Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, which is also set to release on the same weekend.
Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 is the latest entry in Salman’s popular cop franchise. A box-office clash between these two, thus, is likely to affect the businesses of both films. Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor in the role of a disc jockey who turns into a fiery superhero.