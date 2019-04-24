Ranbir’s Brahmastra to avoid clash with Salman’s Dabangg 3 ?

It was announced last year that Ayan Mukerji’s superhero fantasy film, Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, will be released during the 2019 Christmas weekend. However, we now hear that the makers have decided to postpone the film’s release as the team is currently in the process of finishing reshoots, which will be then followed by extensive post-production.