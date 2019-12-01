Home Entertainment Hindi

Marathi actor Sara Shrawan held in Rs 15 lakh extortion case

Sara Shrawan had worked with aspiring actor Subhash Yadav and then filed a molestation case against him after their film got released

Published: 01st December 2019 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Marathi actor Sara Shrawan

Marathi actor Sara Shrawan (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

PUNE: Marathi actor Sara Shrawan was arrested by Pune police's Crime Branch from Mumbai in connection with a Rs 15 lakh extortion case filed by a fellow actor, an official said on Sunday.

Shrawan, also known as Sara Sonawane, is the fourth arrest in the case, he said.

Shrawan had worked with aspiring actor Subhash Yadav and then filed a molestation case against him after their film got released, he said.

"One of the accused Ram Jagdale tried to broker a settlement, as part of which Yadav recorded a video apologising for his act. The accused demanded Rs 15 lakh from Yadav in return for not making the video public," he said.

However, another woman actor leaked the video after which Yadav approached police and filed an extortion case, he said.

"Sara Shrawan alias Sara Sonawane was held from Lower Parel in Mumbai on Saturday after her anticipatory bail was rejected by a Pune court," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sara Shrawan Marathi actress arrested Marathi actress extortion case
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp